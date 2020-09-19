City Springs program preps aspiring performers

“We’re taught about theater, the stage and a live audience, but how do you make the jump from that environment to making something unique on camera?” asked Hensley. “It’s a completely different animal but just as, if not more, important now when you’ve got just a couple of songs on a video to make an impression.”

The goal is to take material students have already learned and perfect it, then record it. Part of the program covers technical aspects students might not be familiar with, such as camera setups, lighting, sound and editing.

“This is also a good time for these kids to learn the whole craft, and that’s useful beyond making college tapes,” said Hensley.

The final filming session is done at City Springs' professional studio then edited and returned to students within a week. As an additional boost, Hensley promises to help with resumes and write letters of recommendation.

Elena Dollinger, a student in the Performing Arts program at North Springs High, welcomes the expert advice on her college audition tape.

“It’s so important to get my story and objectives across, and I’ve been trying to work on filming, but it’s so different,” she said. “It’s much more close up; it has to have certain angles. When you perform live and make a small mistake, no one will notice, but the camera captures everything.”

Dollinger, a soprano, is preparing two songs and two monologues for several schools that require filmed auditions to determine who gets an invitation to try out in person.

“The pre-screened films are very important this year, and it takes a lot of work so you look good on camera,” she said.

Hensley has also noticed that video auditions are gaining ground across the industry.

“Honestly, I feel this is the future of the way we do casting and auditions,” he said. “Technology’s gotten to the point where producers and colleges are using it because it’s just easier. It’s a new frontier for students, but it can give them the chance to work on the craft of presentation, and that’s a hugely valuable thing to start a college career with.”

Details about the College Prep sessions are at cityspringstheatre.com.

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.