China Express score hurt by food temps, storage

China Express in Conyers failed a recent routine inspection due to multiple violations of food temperatures and storage.
Raw chicken and beef were at unsafe temperatures in the walk-in cooler. These were discarded.
In addition, multiple foods on the buffet were not properly labeled for time control.
Cooked chicken in three large containers was cooling improperly at room temperature and was not date-marked. One container of chicken was discarded because an employee touched the inside with bare hands.
Multiple foods were stored improperly in the coolers. For example, a bowl of raw chicken was on top of washed vegetables in the prep cooler, uncooked chicken and beef were with ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler and multiple containers of raw chicken were next to shrimp in the freezer.
Among other violations, multiple single-use soy sauce containers were used to store raw chicken and washed vegetables.
China Express, 1360 Dogwood Drive, Conyers, scored 43/U, down from a previous score of 95/A. It will be re-inspected.
