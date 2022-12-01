ajc logo
Wreaths Across America ceremony is Dec. 17 in Canton

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

An observance ceremony by Wreaths Across America will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton followed by the public wreath laying.

Remembrance Wreaths will be laid on the 22,000 graves of veterans, and each of their names will be said aloud at this cemetery.

Families with a loved one buried at this cemetery may place a single wreath from 9-11 a.m.

To sponsor a wreath, volunteer or invite friends to help at this location, go to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/pages/14806/Overview.

Dedicated on June 4, 2006, the 775 acres for this cemetery were donated by the late World War II veteran, land developer and philanthropist Dallas Scott Hudgens Jr.

The cemetery is supported by 68 groups.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, Wreaths Across America’s mission is to “Remember, Honor and Teach.”

Their mission is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

For more information, follow facebook.com/GaNational or GaNationalCemetery.org/founding.

For Wreaths Across America radio, listen to learn.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/radio.

