Woodstock’s Christmas Jubilee, Parade are Dec. 2

At 5:30 p.m., the parade will start at Woodstock Elementary School on Rope Mill Road and travel down Main Street to Sam’s Club at Ga. 92.

After the parade, Santa will be sitting in the Gazebo, where his mailbox will be located from Nov. 27 through Dec. 10 for children to receive personalized letters from Santa.

Then Santa and Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell will light the 30-foot Christmas tree.

Many free offerings will include sugar plum cupcake decorating, Kris Kringle Kidz Kraft Area, more children’s activities and a “Polar Express” reading at 8 p.m. with pictures from the book being shown on a 16-foot screen.

Find more details at facebook.com/events/292118227033485 or woodstock.recdesk.com/community/page?pageId=26357.