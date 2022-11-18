BreakingNews
BREAKING: Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI
ajc logo
X

Woodstock’s Christmas Jubilee is Dec. 3

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

Woodstock will kick off the holiday season with the city’s Christmas Jubilee and Parade of Lights at 5:30 pm. Dec. 3.

The parade starts at Woodstock Elementary School on Rope Mill Road and travels down Main Street to Sam’s Club at Ga. 92.

After the parade, the festival will be held at The Park at City Center, where visitors can show Santa their wish lists and enjoy refreshments.

Mayor Michael Caldwell and Santa will flip the switch to light the 30-foot Christmas tree and announce the float winners.

For participation information, visit WoodstockParksAndRec.com under special events, event details, to fill out and submit parade and vendor applications.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

BREAKING: Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI24m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Federal judge orders Forsyth schools to allow profanity at meetings
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
6h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene preps for second term with more power
9h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene preps for second term with more power
9h ago

Credit: Family photo

Family of man shot, killed by undercover officer demands action
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Canton

Christmas tree lighting is in Canton on Nov. 16
Woodstock’s recycling, shredding event is Nov. 19
New round of rental help is open in Cherokee County
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
1h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
6h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top