Woodstock’s Christmas Jubilee is Dec. 3

Woodstock will kick off the holiday season with the city’s Christmas Jubilee and Parade of Lights at 5:30 pm. Dec. 3.
The parade starts at Woodstock Elementary School on Rope Mill Road and travels down Main Street to Sam’s Club at Ga. 92.
After the parade, the festival will be held at The Park at City Center, where visitors can show Santa their wish lists and enjoy refreshments.
Mayor Michael Caldwell and Santa will flip the switch to light the 30-foot Christmas tree and announce the float winners.
For participation information, visit WoodstockParksAndRec.com under special events, event details, to fill out and submit parade and vendor applications.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest