Woodstock welcomes ‘The Voice’ winner to hometown concert

Woodstock’s Bryce Leatherwood, December’s winner of NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform free at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater in downtown Woodstock at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
Woodstock city officials and Carriage Kia of Woodstock announce the performance by Leatherwood, a local singer/songwriter, in his hometown, where Leatherwood was born and reared.
“After several months under wraps, I am so excited to announce this special event to celebrate Woodstock’s hometown hero and ‘The Voice’ winner Bryce Leatherwood,” said Mayor Michael Caldwell. “I can’t wait to see each of you and your families in the amphitheater this August with Bryce for a show that I know Woodstock won’t soon forget.”
“Carriage Kia Woodstock is proud to sponsor the special homecoming celebration concert of Woodstock’s own, 2022 winner of ‘The Voice,’ Bryce Leatherwood,” said principal owner David Basha.
No tickets will be required to the free concert.
Traditional country music by artists like George Jones, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty inspired Leatherwood to become a guitarist and singer/songwriter, according to a city statement.
Leatherwood formed a band while attending Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.
For more details, visit Woodstockga.gov, WoodstockParksAndRec.com and bit.ly/3Z4SMfD.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC