Woodstock welcomes ‘The Voice’ winner to hometown concert

Woodstock city officials and Carriage Kia of Woodstock announce the performance by Leatherwood, a local singer/songwriter, in his hometown, where Leatherwood was born and reared.

“After several months under wraps, I am so excited to announce this special event to celebrate Woodstock’s hometown hero and ‘The Voice’ winner Bryce Leatherwood,” said Mayor Michael Caldwell. “I can’t wait to see each of you and your families in the amphitheater this August with Bryce for a show that I know Woodstock won’t soon forget.”