Woodstock Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 11

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Woodstock will host a Veterans Day Ceremony from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Park at City Center, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.

The celebration is “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” according to a city statement.

Join Woodstock city officials, the MajGen Warren R. Johnson Marine Corps League Detachment 1311 in Woodstock, American Legion Post 316 in Woodstock and the Warriors’ Watch Riders to celebrate U.S. veterans.

A coffee and donut social will take place after the ceremony for the community to visit with veterans.

While supplies last, also receive an “I Support Our Veterans” lapel pin.

Information: mcl1311woodstockga.org, alpost316ga.org, VisitWoodstockGa.com/event/veterans-day-ceremony

Carolyn Cunningham
