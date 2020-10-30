X

Woodstock sets electronics recycling, document shredding event

Woodstock will accept computers, cell phones, DVD players and other electronics at a combined recycling and document shredding event Saturday morning, Nov. 7, at Woodstock Elementary School. AJC FILE

Cherokee County | 7 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Woodstock will offer residents a way to get rid of difficult-to-recycle electronics and shred confidential documents at a “'Tis the Season to Be Green” recycling and paper shredding event in November.

The city, Premier Surplus, Waste Management and A1 Shredding & Recycling will host the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Woodstock Elementary School, 230 Rope Mill Road.

Items accepted at no charge include cell phones; laptop, notebook and personal computers; small household appliances; CD, DVD and VCR players; and compact fluorescent light bulbs (bagged – no tubes). TVs will require a fee of $25; projection TVs, $40; and CRT monitors, $10.

Hearing aids, eyeglasses, magazines and newspapers also will be taken. For a complete list of items: https://bit.ly/3c93Dyr

There will be a limit of eight boxes per vehicle for document destruction. Information: https://bit.ly/2RGcpdD

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.