Woodstock sets electronics recycling, document shredding event

The city, Premier Surplus, Waste Management and A1 Shredding & Recycling will host the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Woodstock Elementary School, 230 Rope Mill Road.

Items accepted at no charge include cell phones; laptop, notebook and personal computers; small household appliances; CD, DVD and VCR players; and compact fluorescent light bulbs (bagged – no tubes). TVs will require a fee of $25; projection TVs, $40; and CRT monitors, $10.