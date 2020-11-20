X

Woodstock scopes out new downtown railroad crossing

Woodstock is having an engineering consultant draw up initial plans and cost estimates for a new railroad crossing that would connect Mill and Wheeler streets downtown.
Credit: City of Woodstock

Cherokee County | 44 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Woodstock City Council has approved spending $19,890 to have an engineering consultant draw up plans and cost estimates for extending Mill Street downtown, across the Georgia Northeastern Railroad tracks, to connect to Wheeler Street.

The consultant, Arcadis, will work with the city and railroad company to develop a schematic conceptual layout of the new rail crossing. The work is early-stage planning; it does not include such elements as preliminary engineering, right-of-way-plans, final engineering or construction.

Arcadis will be paid out of budgeted reserves in SPLOST V funds, staff said.

