Woodstock reports downtown-area sewer spill

The incident happened Monday morning, July 20, when a sewer pipe separated at a joint at a manhole at 105 Arnold Mill Road, according to a spill report filed by Woodstock Water and Sewer Director Pat Flood with the Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The spillage, in a wooded area at the east side of the Arnold Mill property, flowed into a detention pond along an unnamed tributary of Rubes Creek.