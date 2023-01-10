Woodstock is recycling Christmas trees through Jan. 20

Bring One for the Chipper continues daily through Jan. 20 at Olde Rope Mill Park, 690 Olde Rope Mill Park Road, Woodstock.
Christmas trees will be recycled into mulch or fish habitats.
Trees should be unbound and free of decorations.
Since its inception more than 30 years ago, the Keep Georgia Beautiful network has recycled greater than 6 million Christmas trees throughout the state.
To request mulch from Davey Tree, fill out this form at bit.ly/3Gdbb2B.
Learn more at woodstockga.gov/news_detail_T15_R73.php or kgbf.org/bring-one-for-the-chipper.
