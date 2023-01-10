ajc logo
X

Woodstock is recycling Christmas trees through Jan. 20

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

Bring One for the Chipper continues daily through Jan. 20 at Olde Rope Mill Park, 690 Olde Rope Mill Park Road, Woodstock.

Christmas trees will be recycled into mulch or fish habitats.

Trees should be unbound and free of decorations.

Since its inception more than 30 years ago, the Keep Georgia Beautiful network has recycled greater than 6 million Christmas trees throughout the state.

To request mulch from Davey Tree, fill out this form at bit.ly/3Gdbb2B.

Learn more at woodstockga.gov/news_detail_T15_R73.php or kgbf.org/bring-one-for-the-chipper.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves $41 million in teacher, staff bonuses3h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Another parade planned for national champion Bulldogs
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta councilman’s proposal aims to reduce car traffic in the Beltline
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta councilman’s proposal aims to reduce car traffic in the Beltline
2h ago

Credit: AJC ePaper

2 Good! Coverage of the Georgia national championship in Tuesday ePaper
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee’s Hames Road closed until March 31
Cherokee State of County Address is Jan. 25
Cherokee to resurface 13 miles of 54 roadways
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
8h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
10h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top