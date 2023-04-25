X

Woodstock is ready to construct downtown extension

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Woodstock and Winter Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 10 for the Chambers St. Extension in downtown Woodstock.

Construction of the new section of Chambers St. will provide for two-way traffic flow and allow for the removal of East Main St. from Arnold Mill Road to Wheeler St., according to a city statement.

Expected to be completed by late this year, the project is part of Phase I of Woodstock City Center.

Of the extension, Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell said, “This will transform downtown Woodstock with tens of thousands of square feet of new office space and hotel offerings plus restaurants and retail, bringing 647 new parking spaces to downtown Woodstock.”

The extension of Chambers St. from Arnold Mill Road to Wheeler St. establishes a grid street connection that eventually will run all the way to Dupree Road.

The street extension will allow for efficient access to the downtown parking deck when complete.

Learn more at woodstockga.gov.

Carolyn Cunningham
