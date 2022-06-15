Woodstock hosts July 4th Spectacular

Fourth of July festivities begin early in Woodstock with the 25th annual Woodstock Freedom Run on Main Street.
Times are 7:15 a.m. for the 5K, 8:15 a.m. for the 1 Mile and 8:30 a.m. for the Tot Trot.
For the 5K, 1 Mile and Tot Trot, costs are $25 through June 20, $30 through June 27 and $40 from June 28 through July 4.
To register, visit WoodstockFreedomRun.com or bit.ly/3GRHN1C.
Woodstock’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. July 4 at Woodstock Elementary School at 230 Rope Mill Road, then travel down Main Street to Sam’s Club at Ga. 92.
After the parade, visitors are invited to join the festival at The Park at City Center until 3 p.m. for food, DJ Ronnie, children’s games, inflatables, arts, crafts and vendors of all types.
At dusk, the day will conclude with fireworks behind the Lowes shopping center at Ga. 92 and I-575.
Until June 27, fill out and submit parade and vendor applications by visiting bit.ly/3quPVgf.
