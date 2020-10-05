Woodstock considers incentives for job candidate referrals

The Woodstock City Council has had first reading of measure allowing incentive payments to municipal employees who refer candidates to the city to fill certain job vacancies.
Employees in good standing, on the job for at least one year, would be eligible for the incentive payment after a new hire completes 90 days of satisfactory employment: $1,000 for a certified police officer or firefighter; $500 for a streets, water/sewer or parks maintenance technician; and $500 for other vacancies with a specialized skill set, with the approval of the city manager.
Elected officials, the city manager and department directors would not be eligible for the incentive program, nor would immediate family members of those hired.
The measure, an amendment to the personnel ordinance, returns to the council for a second reading Oct. 12.