Woodstock considering partial property tax rollback

Woodstock elected officials have tentatively adopted a millage rate, which will require an increase in property taxes by 9.52% from 5.198 mills to 5.693 mills.
Public hearings will be held at the Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St., Woodstock at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 22.
The proposed annual tax increase for a house with a fair market value of $350,000 is about $69.30 and for nonhomestead property - with a fair market value of $575,000 - around $113.85.
For more information, visit woodstockga.gov/newslist.php.
