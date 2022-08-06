ajc logo
Woodstock considering partial property tax rollback

An increase in property taxes is being considered by Woodstock elected officials, with two more public hearings set for 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 22. (Courtesy of city of Woodstock)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Woodstock elected officials have tentatively adopted a millage rate, which will require an increase in property taxes by 9.52% from 5.198 mills to 5.693 mills.

Public hearings will be held at the Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St., Woodstock at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 22.

The proposed annual tax increase for a house with a fair market value of $350,000 is about $69.30 and for nonhomestead property - with a fair market value of $575,000 - around $113.85.

For more information, visit woodstockga.gov/newslist.php.

