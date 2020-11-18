Woodstock awards school zone speed camera contract

The Woodstock City Council has approved an automated camera system to enforce school zone speed limits near Woodstock Elementary School.
RedSpeed Georgia LLC will install and operate the system at no cost to the city, Police Chief Calvin Moss told the council. “The system also has an optional no-cost automated license plate reader and available real-time high-definition video that can be accessed by any authorized officer,” Moss said.
After an initial 30-day warning period, speed limits would be enforced on days school is in session, from one hour before school starts until one hour after, and when children are likely to be present, according to a RedSpeed presentation.
Citations would be issued to motorists going at least 11 mph over the speed limit, with fines of $75 per ticket, RedSpeed said.