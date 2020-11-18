Woodstock awards school zone speed camera contract

RedSpeed Georgia LLC will install and operate the system at no cost to the city, Police Chief Calvin Moss told the council. “The system also has an optional no-cost automated license plate reader and available real-time high-definition video that can be accessed by any authorized officer,” Moss said.

After an initial 30-day warning period, speed limits would be enforced on days school is in session, from one hour before school starts until one hour after, and when children are likely to be present, according to a RedSpeed presentation.