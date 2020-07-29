Woodstock Arts Village announces $70K in grants

The Elm Street Cultural Arts Village in Woodstock announced it has received two grants totaling $70,000 to help pay for the construction of a permanent home, and to support staff salaries after the nonprofit had to close in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Rucker-Donnell Foundation of Murfreesboro, Tenn., awarded Elm Street $20,000 for the rebuilding of the historic Reeves House. The 1897 building at 113 Elm St. was intended to house the Cultural Arts Village, but it was razed in 2018 after it was found too deteriorated to restore. A $760,000 undertaking to rebuild it as Elm Street’s visual arts facility is to start in the coming months.
“This gift in particular was given with the hope to help catalyze local foundations, including family foundations, to join this effort,” said Christopher Brazelton, Elm Street’s executive director.
Separately, the National Endowment for the Arts awarded Elm Street $50,000 out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to supplement operations during the pandemic.