Woodstock Arts Village announces $70K in grants

The Rucker-Donnell Foundation of Murfreesboro, Tenn., awarded Elm Street $20,000 for the rebuilding of the historic Reeves House. The 1897 building at 113 Elm St. was intended to house the Cultural Arts Village, but it was razed in 2018 after it was found too deteriorated to restore. A $760,000 undertaking to rebuild it as Elm Street’s visual arts facility is to start in the coming months.

“This gift in particular was given with the hope to help catalyze local foundations, including family foundations, to join this effort,” said Christopher Brazelton, Elm Street’s executive director.