Woodstock announces Summer Concert Series

June 11: Sister Hazel. Her band has had four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums. Sister Hazel’s “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997, propelling the album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music but now in country.

July 9: Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. This Americana act from Nashville, Tennessee draws influence from Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. Holcomb and his band have developed their sound through extensive touring, performing alongside such artists as Amos Lee, Willie Nelson, John Hiatt, NEEDTOBREATHE and Don Henley.

Aug. 13: The Black Jacket Symphony. The band will recreate The Eagles’ “Hotel California” live in its entirety plus a full set of The Eagles’ greatest hits.

Sept. 10: Scotty McCreery. He has earned three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his album “Seasons Change.” The North Carolina native won the 10th season of American Idol in 2011. His most recent album “Same Truck” debuted on the top 10. Its lead single “You Time” was McCreery’s fourth consecutive single to reach number one on the U.S. Country chart.

Mayor Michael Caldwell said of this season in a statement, “Woodstock’s Concert series has become a must-do event for tens of thousands of families, and this year’s impressive lineup is sure to break records.”

For full concert series details, including sponsorship information, visit WoodstockSummerConcertSeries.com.