Woodstock announces Summer Concert Series

The city of Woodstock has announced the lineup for its Woodstock Summer Concert Series, taking place in the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater monthly from May to September.
The amphitheater is at The Park at City Center, 101 Arnold Mill Road, downtown Woodstock.
Admission is free, with no ticket required.
Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on certain Saturdays.
May 14: Marshall Charloff & Purple Xperience. Hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Purple Xperience is a five-piece group that has been touring around the country since 2011. Frontman Marshall Charloff will bring his production of Prince and The Revolution to audiences of all generations.
June 11: Sister Hazel. Her band has had four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums. Sister Hazel’s “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997, propelling the album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music but now in country.
July 9: Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. This Americana act from Nashville, Tennessee draws influence from Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. Holcomb and his band have developed their sound through extensive touring, performing alongside such artists as Amos Lee, Willie Nelson, John Hiatt, NEEDTOBREATHE and Don Henley.
Aug. 13: The Black Jacket Symphony. The band will recreate The Eagles’ “Hotel California” live in its entirety plus a full set of The Eagles’ greatest hits.
Sept. 10: Scotty McCreery. He has earned three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his album “Seasons Change.” The North Carolina native won the 10th season of American Idol in 2011. His most recent album “Same Truck” debuted on the top 10. Its lead single “You Time” was McCreery’s fourth consecutive single to reach number one on the U.S. Country chart.
Mayor Michael Caldwell said of this season in a statement, “Woodstock’s Concert series has become a must-do event for tens of thousands of families, and this year’s impressive lineup is sure to break records.”
For full concert series details, including sponsorship information, visit WoodstockSummerConcertSeries.com.
