Woodstock adopts Main St. development moratorium

Citing needed repairs and improvements to stormwater infrastructure, the Woodstock City Council has imposed a 90-day development moratorium on Main Street from Rope Mill to Haney roads.
The measure cites significant residential and commercial growth along Main over the past decade that has increased runoff; aging infrastructure; the need to upgrade existing piping from 12 to 24 inches; and the discovery of a crushed pipe.
“Due to the upgrades needed to the existing public stormwater infrastructure … new development activities should pause until such time that upgrades are completed by the city,” the ordinance says.
The moratorium, on issuing new land development permits, is in effect until Dec. 15. Projects that already have approved site plans, or with valid and active land development permits, are not affected; but permits that expire during the moratorium will not be extended or reissued.