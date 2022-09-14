ajc logo
Touch-a-Truck in Cherokee on Sept. 17

A free Touch-a-Truck event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Cherokee Veterans Park. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
42 minutes ago

The annual Touch-a-Truck event will be held on Sept. 17 by Cherokee County Recreation and Parks.

For free, the event will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a quiet time from 9:30-10 a.m.

The site will be Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.

Lots of trucks, a DJ, games and food will be among the attractions.

Free shuttles will be provided.

Extra parking will be at Macedonia Baptist Church, 11230 E. Cherokee Drive, Ball Ground and Macedonia Elementary School, 10370 E. Cherokee Drive, Canton.

For more information, visit PlayCherokee.org or facebook.com/PlayCherokee.

Carolyn Cunningham
