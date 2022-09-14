Touch-a-Truck in Cherokee on Sept. 17

The annual Touch-a-Truck event will be held on Sept. 17 by Cherokee County Recreation and Parks.
For free, the event will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a quiet time from 9:30-10 a.m.
The site will be Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.
Lots of trucks, a DJ, games and food will be among the attractions.
Free shuttles will be provided.
Extra parking will be at Macedonia Baptist Church, 11230 E. Cherokee Drive, Ball Ground and Macedonia Elementary School, 10370 E. Cherokee Drive, Canton.
For more information, visit PlayCherokee.org or facebook.com/PlayCherokee.
