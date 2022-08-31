BreakingNews
Wellstar said to consider closing Atlanta Medical Center
State seeks comments on Holly Springs variance

Public comments will be accepted until Sept. 22 regarding a Holly Springs variance request in Cherokee County for Phase 2 expansion of Holly Springs Parkway. (Courtesy of Holly Springs)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Until Sept. 22, public comments are being requested by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, regarding Phase 2 expansion of Holly Springs Parkway.

Only those comments addressing environmental issues about air, water and land protection will be considered in the application review project.

From Holly Springs Parkway at Rabbit Hill Road and north to Ronnell Drive in the Etowah Watershed, the project will impact an unnamed tributary to Toonigh Creek for a permanent stream realignment to run parallel with the parkway’s expansion.

The project proposes to widen the existing two-lane highway to a four-lane divided highway with a raised median, according to the permit application by City Manager Rob Logan.

To schedule an appointment to review the site plans at Watershed Protection Branch, 200 Piedmont Ave. SW, Suite 418 W., Atlanta, GA 30334, contact Arnettia Murphy at 470-607-2940 or email arnettia.murphy@dnr.ga.gov.

Written comments should be submitted to Program Manager, NonPoint Source Program, Erosion and Sedimentation Control, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Suite 1462 E., Atlanta, GA 30334.

Carolyn Cunningham
