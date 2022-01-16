School district to host virtual job fair for Special Education positions

The Cherokee County School District on Friday, Jan. 28, will host a virtual job fair for Special Education positions for next school year. Positions include board-certified behavior analysts, educational audiologists, occupational and physical therapists, physical and health impairment teachers, school psychologists, Special Education facilitators, speech language pathologists and vision teachers.
Interview appointments are available from 12 to 4:30 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/SPED2022 to register for a 15-minute virtual interview for the occupation you are seeking to obtain. For completion of application and references visit Jobs@CCSD.
Please contact CCSD recruiter with questions you may have Lindsay.Bowley@cherokeek12.net.
- KATHRYN KICKLITER, FOR THE AJC
