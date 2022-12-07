‘Santa’s Calling’ in Cherokee on Dec. 14

If you want Santa and his elves to call your child(ren) during this Christmas season, complete the “Santa’s Calling” request form on the county’s website at PlayCherokee.org/335/Santas-Calling.

The form may be mailed to Cherokee Recreation and Parks (WREC), 7547 Main St., Building 200, Woodstock, GA 30188; dropped off at this office or emailed by Dec. 12 to Jessica Hallman at jshallman@cherokeega.com who may be called at 770-924-7768.