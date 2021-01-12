X

Roundabout project to close Victory Drive near Woodstock

Map depicts the posted detour when Victory Drive west of Woodstock is closed to through traffic, Jan. 18-Feb. 19, for the construction of a roundabout at Woodstock Road.
Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Victory Drive west of Woodstock is to be closed to through traffic for about five weeks starting Monday for the construction of a roundabout at its intersection with Woodstock Road.

The closure, in unincorporated Cherokee County, will continue through Feb. 19, the according to a county Facebook posting. A detour will be posted directing motorists to use Woodstock and Kellogg Creek roads to bypass the closure.

Questions about the detour can be directed to the Cherokee County Roadway Capital Program, 678-493-6077, the county said. Information: https://bit.ly/2LE7BpF

