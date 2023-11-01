Roundabout detour is in place through Nov. 29

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
21 minutes ago

The Bluffs Parkway and Fate Conn Road intersection will be closed to through traffic through Nov. 29 for construction of the roundabout north of Chattahoochee Technical College.

A posted detour will be provided for the duration of the construction.

The detour route uses Fate Conn Road and Old Highway 5 (Ball Ground Highway).

Questions regarding the detour should be directed to the Cherokee County Roadway Capital Program at 678-493-6077.

More information can be found at tinyurl.com/66573n69.

