Retiring Cherokee County manager receives statewide award for excellence

Cherokee County Manager Jerry Cooper was presented the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia’s Jerry R. Griffin Excellence in Public Service Award at his retirement ceremony on May 26, according to a press release.
The Jerry R. Griffin Excellence in Public Service Award was created in 2011 in honor of ACCG’s previous executive director who served as the association’s leader for over 23 years. The award recognizes an individual who has worked toward achieving a lasting positive impact on their community.
Cooper is credited with keeping Cherokee County’s tax burden the lowest in the metro-Atlanta region as well as doubling the parks and green space, enhancing fire and emergency services, and helping Cherokee achieve the lowest crime rate in the metro-Atlanta region.
“And he’s been an exceptional county leader beyond his role as County Manager, leading and raising funds for more civic and charitable organizations than anyone else I know,” said Commission Chairman Harry Johnston.