Retiring Cherokee County manager receives statewide award for excellence

The Jerry R. Griffin Excellence in Public Service Award was created in 2011 in honor of ACCG’s previous executive director who served as the association’s leader for over 23 years. The award recognizes an individual who has worked toward achieving a lasting positive impact on their community.

Cooper is credited with keeping Cherokee County’s tax burden the lowest in the metro-Atlanta region as well as doubling the parks and green space, enhancing fire and emergency services, and helping Cherokee achieve the lowest crime rate in the metro-Atlanta region.