Recreation fee collections resume at Allatoona, Lanier

The management of Allatoona Lake and Lake Lanier announced it will resume collecting recreation fees Thursday at day-use parks and non-reserved campgrounds.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, on Oct. 1 will lift the temporary fee suspension imposed this spring and summer to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
At Allatoona Lake, fees will be collected at the Stamp, Payne and Blockhouse ramps and the Victoria, Galts and Riverside day use areas; and at Lake Lanier, at East Bank, Van Pugh North, Balus Creek, Little Hall, Two Mile Creek and West Bank parks, the Old Federal Day Use Area, and Vann’s Tavern, Tidwell and Lower Pool West.
America the Beautiful and annual passes will be accepted, though sales may be still be suspended. Passes purchased between April 2019 and April 2020 have had their expiration dates extended seven months at USACE-operated parks. Information: https://bit.ly/334NfMr