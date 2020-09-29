Recreation fee collections resume at Allatoona, Lanier

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, on Oct. 1 will lift the temporary fee suspension imposed this spring and summer to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

At Allatoona Lake, fees will be collected at the Stamp, Payne and Blockhouse ramps and the Victoria, Galts and Riverside day use areas; and at Lake Lanier, at East Bank, Van Pugh North, Balus Creek, Little Hall, Two Mile Creek and West Bank parks, the Old Federal Day Use Area, and Vann’s Tavern, Tidwell and Lower Pool West.