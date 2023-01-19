Night to Shine in Woodstock is Feb. 10

The highlight of the night comes when every Night to Shine guest is crowned as a king or queen of the prom.

During the prom, caregivers will be served dinner onsite and have fun entertainment for them to enjoy.

While slots are filled for king and queen registrations, about 200 more volunteers are needed - mainly to serve as buddies for each king and queen.

Registration closes at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at fbcwoodstock.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1468000.

Required volunteer training sessions will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 or Jan. 29 at the church.

Learn more at fbcw.org/night-to-shine, fbcw.org/thrive, youtu.be/xwGhYu2cx04 or TimTebowFoundation.org/ministries/night-to-shine.