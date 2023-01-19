Night to Shine in Woodstock is Feb. 10

Night to Shine will be from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10 at the First Baptist Church of Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock.
Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, this free event for people with special needs, ages 14 and older, is centered on God’s love for them and celebrated around the world as thousands honor those with disabilities and their caregivers during a prom night experience.
After two years of online celebrations, Night to Shine is back in person.
Every guest of Night to Shine enters this event on a red carpet to a cheering crowd and friendly paparazzi, according to a Night to Shine statement.
Once inside guests will receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe-shining stations, corsages, boutonnieres, a karaoke room and dancing.
The highlight of the night comes when every Night to Shine guest is crowned as a king or queen of the prom.
During the prom, caregivers will be served dinner onsite and have fun entertainment for them to enjoy.
While slots are filled for king and queen registrations, about 200 more volunteers are needed - mainly to serve as buddies for each king and queen.
Registration closes at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at fbcwoodstock.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1468000.
Required volunteer training sessions will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 or Jan. 29 at the church.
Learn more at fbcw.org/night-to-shine, fbcw.org/thrive, youtu.be/xwGhYu2cx04 or TimTebowFoundation.org/ministries/night-to-shine.
