New Cherokee County History Center opens on Nov. 5

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago

The grand opening of the new Cherokee County History Center, 221 E. Marietta St., Canton will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

At History Heyday, among the offerings will be food, carnival games, music and prizes.

Outdoor activities will be free for all guests.

To enter the history center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., ticket prices are $9 for adults (ages 15 to 64), $7 for children (ages 5 to 14), $7 for senior adults (ages 65+) and free for children (ages 4 and younger).

A nonprofit organization, History Cherokee owns and operates the history center and the Historic Rock Barn venue.

Founded in 1975 as the Cherokee County Historical Society - now known as History Cherokee, the group collects, preserves and interprets all aspects of the county’s history.

Information: facebook.com/CherokeeCountyHistoryCenter, HistoryCherokee.org/hey-day

Carolyn Cunningham
Cherokee Veterans Breakfast is Nov. 12

Cherokee Veterans Breakfast is Nov. 12
26m ago
Cherokee unveils first propane-powered public transit buses in Georgia
Canton opens downtown parking deck
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Impact of Georgia voting law debated ahead of its biggest test
5h ago
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
20h ago
