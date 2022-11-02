New Cherokee County History Center opens on Nov. 5

The grand opening of the new Cherokee County History Center, 221 E. Marietta St., Canton will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
At History Heyday, among the offerings will be food, carnival games, music and prizes.
Outdoor activities will be free for all guests.
To enter the history center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., ticket prices are $9 for adults (ages 15 to 64), $7 for children (ages 5 to 14), $7 for senior adults (ages 65+) and free for children (ages 4 and younger).
A nonprofit organization, History Cherokee owns and operates the history center and the Historic Rock Barn venue.
Founded in 1975 as the Cherokee County Historical Society - now known as History Cherokee, the group collects, preserves and interprets all aspects of the county’s history.
Information: facebook.com/CherokeeCountyHistoryCenter, HistoryCherokee.org/hey-day
