Mixed-use development sought for historic Jones Mercantile Building in Canton

The project is one of the components of the City of Canton’s Roadmap for Success. The roadmap is a plan but also a call to action that organizes the steps of local leaders, private and non-profit organizations, residents, and businesses toward a shared vision for how our city operates through 2035.

The DDA is seeking a highly experienced developer or development team to redevelop the iconic Historic Jones Mercantile Building and create a mixed-use development that will be a catalyst to increase vibrancy and commerce in Downtown.