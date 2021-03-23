X

Mixed-use development sought for historic Jones Mercantile Building in Canton

The city of Canton is seeking mixed-use development Sought for its historic Jones Mercantile building. CONTRIBUTED
Cherokee County | 31 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The Canton Downtown Development Authority is offering a unique redevelopment opportunity in the heart of Downtown Canton.

The project is one of the components of the City of Canton’s Roadmap for Success. The roadmap is a plan but also a call to action that organizes the steps of local leaders, private and non-profit organizations, residents, and businesses toward a shared vision for how our city operates through 2035.

The DDA is seeking a highly experienced developer or development team to redevelop the iconic Historic Jones Mercantile Building and create a mixed-use development that will be a catalyst to increase vibrancy and commerce in Downtown.

A Request for Qualifications has been issued, and property tours will be conducted in April. Learn more by visiting: www.cantonjonesbuilding.com/

