March 13 is online deadline for Cherokee parks input

Until March 13, Cherokee County residents may review plans and provide feedback online for the Northeast Cherokee Parks and Trails Plan.
Comment at tsw.mysocialpinpoint.com/ne-cc-parks-plan on the final draft concept plans and the park feature prioritization survey.
“I’m so excited to see what amenities we can have here and to get plans going for this important part of the county,” said Cherokee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Harry Johnston in a statement. “This area could really use, not only parks, but an anchor for the community.”
During the Feb. 9 online meeting, participants viewed three parcels in the northeast area of Cherokee County:
- 102 acres in Free Home for the future E.W. and Edith Cochran Park
- 538 acres on Yellow Creek Road along the Etowah River
- 23 acres on Ball Ground Road at the Etowah River - recently named Long Swamp Creek Recreation Area
Throughout the Feb. 9 presentation, each of the parcels were shown, featuring different potential opportunities that ranged from bike trails to a disc golf course.
Participants voted online, prioritizing the amenities for each parcel.
The top priorities for each included a canoe or kayak launch at the Long Swamp Creek, mountain biking trails at the Yellow Creek and walking trails at the Cochran Park.
“We thank everyone for their participation and encourage folks to go online and answer engagement questions, which will help us prioritize the projects and develop our implementation plan,” said Cherokee County Recreation and Parks Director Jay Worley in a statement.
The next steps include project phasing, implementation plans and report documents that are scheduled to be presented to the Cherokee Recreation and Parks Advisory Board on April 13 and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners at the May 3 regular commission meeting.
Anyone with questions should contact Jay Worley at jworley@cherokeega.com or Sarah McColley, with TSW planners/architects/landscape architects, at smccolley@tsw-design.com.
About the Author