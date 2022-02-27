March 13 is online deadline for Cherokee parks input

Throughout the Feb. 9 presentation, each of the parcels were shown, featuring different potential opportunities that ranged from bike trails to a disc golf course.

Participants voted online, prioritizing the amenities for each parcel.

The top priorities for each included a canoe or kayak launch at the Long Swamp Creek, mountain biking trails at the Yellow Creek and walking trails at the Cochran Park.

“We thank everyone for their participation and encourage folks to go online and answer engagement questions, which will help us prioritize the projects and develop our implementation plan,” said Cherokee County Recreation and Parks Director Jay Worley in a statement.

The next steps include project phasing, implementation plans and report documents that are scheduled to be presented to the Cherokee Recreation and Parks Advisory Board on April 13 and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners at the May 3 regular commission meeting.

Anyone with questions should contact Jay Worley at jworley@cherokeega.com or Sarah McColley, with TSW planners/architects/landscape architects, at smccolley@tsw-design.com.