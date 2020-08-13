Breaking News

Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighs in on Marjorie Taylor Greene

X

Life jacket loaner station installed at Woodstock park

Attending the dedication of a life jacket loaner station at Olde Rope Mill Park are (from left) Cherokee County Fire Chief Tim Prather; Lisa Grisham, senior fire and life educator; Cherokee Assistant Fire Chief Eddie Robinson; Michael D. Huffstetler, Woodstock Parks and Recreation director; Sgt. George Williams, Woodstock Fire & Rescue; and Chris Day, Tow Boat US and BoatUS Foundation.
Attending the dedication of a life jacket loaner station at Olde Rope Mill Park are (from left) Cherokee County Fire Chief Tim Prather; Lisa Grisham, senior fire and life educator; Cherokee Assistant Fire Chief Eddie Robinson; Michael D. Huffstetler, Woodstock Parks and Recreation director; Sgt. George Williams, Woodstock Fire & Rescue; and Chris Day, Tow Boat US and BoatUS Foundation.

Credit: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services

Credit: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Safe Kids Cherokee County announced the installation of a life jacket loaner station at Olde Rope Mill Park on the Little River in Woodstock.

Safe Kids joined community partners Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, Woodstock Fire & Rescue, the BoatUS Foundation and Woodstock Parks and Recreation to dedicate the station to the parks department.

The station has life jackets that can be borrowed and returned by boaters, kayakers, paddle boarders and canoeists; and information on how to properly fit a life jacket.

“We know life jackets save lives,” said Safe Kids spokeswoman Lisa Grisham. “By providing these for the community, we hope to ensure those who might not have a life jacket or possibly forgot their own will be able to stay safe on the water.”

Safe Kids Cherokee and BoatUS will supply life jackets for the loaner station as needed, and Woodstock Parks will maintain it. Information: https://bit.ly/2XmvVPE

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.