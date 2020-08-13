Life jacket loaner station installed at Woodstock park

Safe Kids Cherokee County announced the installation of a life jacket loaner station at Olde Rope Mill Park on the Little River in Woodstock.
Safe Kids joined community partners Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, Woodstock Fire & Rescue, the BoatUS Foundation and Woodstock Parks and Recreation to dedicate the station to the parks department.
The station has life jackets that can be borrowed and returned by boaters, kayakers, paddle boarders and canoeists; and information on how to properly fit a life jacket.
“We know life jackets save lives,” said Safe Kids spokeswoman Lisa Grisham. “By providing these for the community, we hope to ensure those who might not have a life jacket or possibly forgot their own will be able to stay safe on the water.”
Safe Kids Cherokee and BoatUS will supply life jackets for the loaner station as needed, and Woodstock Parks will maintain it. Information: https://bit.ly/2XmvVPE