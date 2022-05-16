ajc logo
Library offers reading challenges

During Sequoyah's reading challenges, learn about NASA's newest space telescope mission this month and about oceans during June and July. (Courtesy of NASA)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
44 minutes ago

Reading challenges by the Sequoyah Regional Library System focus on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope this month and “Oceans of Possibilities” in June and July.

Open to all ages, these reading challenges allow you to register as an individual or a family.

For this month, explore the science behind NASA’s newest space telescope mission, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Now JWST is in orbit around a point in deep space known as the second Lagrange point or L2.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the most advanced infrared space telescope ever launched and allows scientists to look deeper into time and space than ever before, according to the library.

Read books about space science, watch videos and complete activities to complete this challenge.

For “Oceans of Possibilities,” log your reading and complete activities to earn digital badges and win prizes during June and July.

Visit SequoyahRegionalLibrary.org or jwst.nasa.gov.

Carolyn Cunningham
