‘Keep Cherokee Beautiful’ plans 2nd input meeting

A second public interest meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, in the Hickory Flat Fire Station Community Room, 7676 Vaughn Road, Canton. Participants will collaborate on ideas with key stakeholders.

“We received lots of feedback and interest from the community at our first meeting in June,” said Cherokee County District 3 Commissioner Benny Carter. The county, he said, seeks information that “will help us narrow down some of the issues and develop a community-driven and county-wide plan to keep Cherokee clean, green and beautiful.”