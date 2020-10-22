X

‘Keep Cherokee Beautiful’ plans 2nd input meeting

Cherokee County residents are invited to the second public interest meeting for the “Keep Cherokee Beautiful” community cleanup initiative, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Hickory Flat Fire Station, 7676 Vaughn Road, Canton.

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Cherokee County residents have another opportunity to provide input for “Keep Cherokee Beautiful,” a community-driven cleanup initiative.

A second public interest meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, in the Hickory Flat Fire Station Community Room, 7676 Vaughn Road, Canton. Participants will collaborate on ideas with key stakeholders.

“We received lots of feedback and interest from the community at our first meeting in June,” said Cherokee County District 3 Commissioner Benny Carter. The county, he said, seeks information that “will help us narrow down some of the issues and develop a community-driven and county-wide plan to keep Cherokee clean, green and beautiful.”

Social distancing will be practiced. To help the county plan arrangements, participants are asked to email Recycling Center Manager Troy Brazie at tdbrazie@cherokeega.com to reserve a spot. Information: https://bit.ly/3lPdRY8

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.