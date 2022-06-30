July 6 is comment deadline for GDOT project

Georgia Department of Transportation - Northwest officials are asking for comments until July 6 on a project designed to alleviate congestion and reduce crash frequency on Ga. 20 between Interstate 75 in Bartow County and Interstate 575 in Cherokee County.
The estimated project cost is $233.5 million through 2028.
Ga. 20 would be widened for 17 miles.
Potential benefits, according to the GDOT, include:
- Improvements to access management and horizontal/vertical curvature have the potential to reduce the number and severity of crashes occurring along the corridor.
- Reduce future traffic congestion.
- The project proposes to add roundabouts at four locations along the corridor at the Ga. 20 intersections with Wilderness Camp Road, Pope Circle/Riverbend Way, Butterworth Road/River Green Avenue and Ga. 5. Studies have shown roundabouts reduce crashes and improve operations by eliminating crossing conflicts and reduce delay when compared to a signalized intersection.
- Realignment of intersections that currently have a limited line of sight for enhanced safety.
- Replacement of a 70-year-old bridge with low operating ratings (Knox Memorial Bridge over Lake Allatoona/Etowah River).
- Addition of sidewalks for walkability and safety enhancements for pedestrians.
Georgia DOT’s Northwest is comprised of 17 counties in Northwest Georgia.
To make comments, visit bit.ly/3tIOxd3 or email them to jschulman@dot.ga.gov
Information: bit.ly/3xCeH1X
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest