Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
July 6 is comment deadline for GDOT project

Until July 6, online comments are requested by Georgia Department of Transportation officials for a new project on Ga. 20 between I-75 in Barrow County and I-575 in Cherokee County. (Courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago

Georgia Department of Transportation - Northwest officials are asking for comments until July 6 on a project designed to alleviate congestion and reduce crash frequency on Ga. 20 between Interstate 75 in Bartow County and Interstate 575 in Cherokee County.

The estimated project cost is $233.5 million through 2028.

Ga. 20 would be widened for 17 miles.

Potential benefits, according to the GDOT, include:

  • Improvements to access management and horizontal/vertical curvature have the potential to reduce the number and severity of crashes occurring along the corridor.
  • Reduce future traffic congestion.
  • The project proposes to add roundabouts at four locations along the corridor at the Ga. 20 intersections with Wilderness Camp Road, Pope Circle/Riverbend Way, Butterworth Road/River Green Avenue and Ga. 5. Studies have shown roundabouts reduce crashes and improve operations by eliminating crossing conflicts and reduce delay when compared to a signalized intersection.
  • Realignment of intersections that currently have a limited line of sight for enhanced safety.
  • Replacement of a 70-year-old bridge with low operating ratings (Knox Memorial Bridge over Lake Allatoona/Etowah River).
  • Addition of sidewalks for walkability and safety enhancements for pedestrians.

Georgia DOT’s Northwest is comprised of 17 counties in Northwest Georgia.

To make comments, visit bit.ly/3tIOxd3 or email them to jschulman@dot.ga.gov

Information: bit.ly/3xCeH1X

Carolyn Cunningham
