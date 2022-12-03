Juanita Hughes is Woodstock’s grand marshal

The city of Woodstock has honored one of its citizens by naming Juanita Hughes as the grand marshal of the city’s 26th annual Christmas Parade of Lights that was held Dec. 3.
Hughes is a local columnist, who served on the city’s centennial committee that organized Woodstock’s first festival and parade in 1997.
Since that time, Hughes has helped to document the history of Woodstock through her work with Preservation Woodstock and the Woodstock Visitors Center.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3gRVVj2.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: CUMULUS MEDIA
The Latest