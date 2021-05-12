Holly Springs zoning board denies church annexation, rezoning request

Jerry Candito, representing the church said it would have a 12,000 square foot building with an appropriate amount of parking and lighting for security. The church would like to add up to three more buildings on this property only when needed, as their congregation grows. It plans to have one service on Sundays and will provide an off-duty police officer to assist with the traffic.

Although staff recommendations indicated that the project fell within accepted uses, several residents expressed concerns about traffic, noise and the financial health of the church.