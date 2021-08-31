ajc logo
Holly Springs Town Center development groundbreaking rescheduled for Friday

This rendering of the new Holly Springs Town Center gives a view of the Grand Lawn and the new City Hall. Developers envision the project as a new live-work-play destination for downtown Holly Springs. CONTRIBUTED
Cherokee County
6 minutes ago

The city of Holly Springs and the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce has invited the public for the official groundbreaking for the new Holly Springs Town Center, according to a press release. Together with the project developer and partners, city officials envision this anticipated new development will further energize Downtown Holly Springs with a walkable, Main Street inspired destination that weaves together a new City Hall, amphitheater and community spaces with an array of retail, restaurant and residential offerings.

The event, previously scheduled for Tuesday Aug. 31, has been moved to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3 due to expected inclement weather. The location remains the same, the corner of Holly Springs Parkway and Hickory Road adjacent to the Train Depot at 164 Hickory Road, Holly Springs. Attendee parking will be available at the Train Depot.

Information: https://www.hollyspringsga.us

