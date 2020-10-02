X

Holly Springs swears in new council member

Jeff Wilbur, a Cherokee County insurance executive, has been sworn in as Ward 5 city councilman in Holly Springs.

Credit: City of Holly Springs

Credit: City of Holly Springs

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Insurance executive Jeff Wilbur has been sworn in to fill the unexpired term through year’s end of Holly Springs City Councilman Jeremy Smith – and, as the only candidate to qualify for the Nov. 3 election for the Ward 5 seat, will continue to serve the next four years.

Wilbur is a broker and risk analyst at Cherokee Insurance Center LLC and president of JDW Financial Services Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile. He also is a member of the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce and a volunteer with CASA: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children.

Smith served Holly Springs for 15 years and tendered his resignation effective Aug. 29. It took Holly Springs two tries to find a successor. The first qualifying period, Aug. 17-19, passed with no takers. A second qualifying period was held Aug. 24-25, and Wilbur put his name in. His first full term runs through Dec. 31, 2024.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.