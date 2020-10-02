Holly Springs swears in new council member

Wilbur is a broker and risk analyst at Cherokee Insurance Center LLC and president of JDW Financial Services Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile. He also is a member of the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce and a volunteer with CASA: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children.

Smith served Holly Springs for 15 years and tendered his resignation effective Aug. 29. It took Holly Springs two tries to find a successor. The first qualifying period, Aug. 17-19, passed with no takers. A second qualifying period was held Aug. 24-25, and Wilbur put his name in. His first full term runs through Dec. 31, 2024.