Holly Springs neighborhoods to see new sidewalks

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved a $94,500 agreement for engineering design services to be provided by Kennedy Engineering and Associates Group. The project, originally to be completed in two phases that will now be done in one phase, encompasses Hickory Road between New Light Road and East Cherokee Drive and Stringer Road between Hickory Road and Ga. 140.

Over the years, new residential developments have included installation of curb, gutter and sidewalks along the roadways, however some gaps in the sidewalks remain. Kennedy Engineering, which was the lowest cost and highest scoring proposal of the 13 proposals received, will be responsible for preparing engineering drawings along Stringer and Hickory roads where needed and evaluate storm drainage needs.