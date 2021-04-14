Holly Springs announces retirement of police chief

Under Carswell’s leadership, the City has topped several “Safest Cities” listings both statewide and nationally. In his column in the City’s Whistle Stop newsletter, he let it be known that he is serious about being kind to others, values personal relationships, and despite having a career that lends itself to seeing the worst around him, preferred to see the good in others.

Carswell is entering retirement with over 30 years of public service behind him. He began his law enforcement career in 1983. He has worked with the cities of Smyrna and Marietta, as well as the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. He has supervised SWAT and Critical Response teams, Narcotics/COBRA Units, as well as field and training units. He joined the Holly Springs Police Department in 2009.