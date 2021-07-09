ajc logo
History Cherokee seeks nominations for historic preservation awards

Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Cherokee County Historical Society is currently requesting nominations for the 2021 Historic Preservation Awards, according to a press release.

Historic sites or structures must be at least 50 years old and should exhibit outstanding success in historic preservation. Recently rehabilitated properties or those that have been carefully maintained over the years are eligible and the owners are encouraged to apply.

The Cherokee County Historical Society recognizes businesses and individuals for their achievement in historic preservation at the annual Preservation Awards Banquet, which will be held at the Northside Hospital Cherokee Conference Center at The Bluffs on Thursday, August 12 at 7:00 PM. This year’s banquet will feature Dr. Gordon Jones, Senior Military Historian and Curator at Atlanta History Center, who will present about the relocation, restoration, and continued preservation efforts of The Battle of Atlanta cyclorama painting.

Tickets: $30 at https://bit.ly/3wpXBlo.

Nomination forms and a list of previous winners are online at https://www.rockbarn.org/awards-2/.

Nominations should be received by July 30. Information: 770-345-3288

