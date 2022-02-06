Gibbs Gardens reopening soon in Ball Ground

Depending on the weather, Gibbs Gardens in Cherokee County will open sometime between mid- to late February or in early March.
Millions of daffodils will bloom over a six-week period during Daffodil ColorFest.
For this spring, 400,000 new daffodils and tulips have been added, according to Jim Gibbs in a statement.
Gibbs is the founder and owner of Gibbs Gardens which opened in 2012 on more than 300 acres in the foothills of the North Georgia Mountains.
Greater than 15,000 new members joined during the January promotion.
The location is 1987 Gibbs Drive, Ball Ground.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and $10 for children; and tickets must be bought online.
Masks are not required but highly recommended in the Arbor Cafe and Welcome Center.
Information: GibbsLandscape.com, GibbsGardens.com
