Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gibbs Gardens reopening soon in Ball Ground

Gibbs Gardens in Cherokee County is the site of millions of daffodils that will bloom over six weeks, starting around mid- to late February or in early March, depending on the weather. (Courtesy of Gibbs Gardens)

Credit: Gibbs Gardens

caption arrowCaption
Gibbs Gardens in Cherokee County is the site of millions of daffodils that will bloom over six weeks, starting around mid- to late February or in early March, depending on the weather. (Courtesy of Gibbs Gardens)

Credit: Gibbs Gardens

Credit: Gibbs Gardens

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
29 minutes ago

Depending on the weather, Gibbs Gardens in Cherokee County will open sometime between mid- to late February or in early March.

Millions of daffodils will bloom over a six-week period during Daffodil ColorFest.

For this spring, 400,000 new daffodils and tulips have been added, according to Jim Gibbs in a statement.

Gibbs is the founder and owner of Gibbs Gardens which opened in 2012 on more than 300 acres in the foothills of the North Georgia Mountains.

Greater than 15,000 new members joined during the January promotion.

The location is 1987 Gibbs Drive, Ball Ground.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and $10 for children; and tickets must be bought online.

Masks are not required but highly recommended in the Arbor Cafe and Welcome Center.

Information: GibbsLandscape.com, GibbsGardens.com

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Woodstock Arts present ‘Chorus Line’ musical Feb. 11-13
3h ago
Horse rescued in Cherokee County after getting stuck, being unable to stand
Cherokee’s 5K Race/Walk for local charities to be Feb. 12
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top