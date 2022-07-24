Endangered Cherokee darter delays bridge replacement

The bridge over Mill Creek was constructed in 2020.

Right-of-way acquisition for the Canton Creek bridge began two years ago, with the last acquisition occurring earlier this year.

The $1.6 million construction project, using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds, was awarded to Georgia Bridge and Concrete by the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners in April.

The bridge replacement includes an upgraded and more modern bridge structure with 12-foot travel lanes and 8-foot shoulders.

Built in 1950, the current bridge over Canton Creek is weight restricted.

Residents with questions about the detour should contact the Cherokee County Roadway Capital Program office at 678-493-6077.

For information from the University of Georgia on the Cherokee darter fish, visit bit.ly/3cieoT3.