X

Diverging diamond planned for Ridgewalk, I-575 interchange

Cherokee County's plans for future improvements to Ridgewalk Parkway at I-575 in Woodstock will call for a diverging diamond interchange to replace a conventional diamond interchange.
Cherokee County's plans for future improvements to Ridgewalk Parkway at I-575 in Woodstock will call for a diverging diamond interchange to replace a conventional diamond interchange.

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Cherokee County will pay an additional $41,202 for project design changes that may result in a diverging diamond interchange at Ridgewalk Parkway and I-575 in Woodstock.

The county Board of Commissioners approved amending its contract with ATLAS Technical Consultants after staff said a traffic study “found that a diverging diamond interchange functioned better than a traditional diamond interchange in this location for future traffic conditions.”

ATLAS revised planning and engineering documents to account for the diverging diamond. “The project will now be ready to present to (the Georgia Department of Transportation) to request additional final design, right-of-way and construction funding,” staff said.

Federal funds will reimburse Cherokee County 80% of the cost of the design change, so the county’s final cost will be $8,240, staff said. Information: https://bit.ly/2E56TOO

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.