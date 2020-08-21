Diverging diamond planned for Ridgewalk, I-575 interchange

Cherokee County will pay an additional $41,202 for project design changes that may result in a diverging diamond interchange at Ridgewalk Parkway and I-575 in Woodstock.
The county Board of Commissioners approved amending its contract with ATLAS Technical Consultants after staff said a traffic study “found that a diverging diamond interchange functioned better than a traditional diamond interchange in this location for future traffic conditions.”
ATLAS revised planning and engineering documents to account for the diverging diamond. “The project will now be ready to present to (the Georgia Department of Transportation) to request additional final design, right-of-way and construction funding,” staff said.
Federal funds will reimburse Cherokee County 80% of the cost of the design change, so the county’s final cost will be $8,240, staff said. Information: https://bit.ly/2E56TOO