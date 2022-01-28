Directors needed for Canton comedies by Feb. 9

Cherokee Theatre Company has issued a call for directors of three of their comedies to be presented this year.
Feb. 9 is the deadline for consideration.
Resumes should be sent to Emily Mimbs at emimbs@me.com.
The plays include:
- “Leading Ladies” by Ken Ludwig: Two English Shakespearean actors find themselves down on their luck when they hear that an elderly lady in York, Pennsylvania is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long-lost English relatives. When they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash, the trouble is - when they get to York - they find out her relatives are nieces. Performance dates will be April 14-16 and 21-23.
- “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” by John Patrick: Fed up with the pressures and demands of her acting career, the famous Myra Marlowe leases a house in the tiny New England hamlet of Beaver Haven and settles down to write her autobiography. To try to deal with her nosy neighbors and gain some privacy, Myra invents a mad, homicidal sister. Myra keeps her locked in an upstairs room, but she occasionally escapes long enough to scare off uninvited visitors. Performance dates will be June 16-18 and 23-25.
- “A Party to Murder” by Doug Hughes and Marsha Kash: In secret on Halloween, six people play a murder mystery game at a rustic island cottage. Performance dates will be Oct. 7-9 and 14-16.
All performances will be at the Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St., Canton.
Information: CherokeeTheatre.org
