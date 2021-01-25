COVID-19 testing site relocated to First Baptist Woodstock

The Georgia Department of Public Health notified Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency Thursday of the location change. DPH contracted MAKO Medical to take over the testing operations so DPH personnel can shift their focus to vaccinations.

The drive-through testing location will operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the parking lot of First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock. Entrance to the testing site will need to be made via the Gunnin Road entrance.