COVID-19 testing site relocated to First Baptist Woodstock

MAKO Medical will perform drive-through COVID-19 testing at First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 GA-92, Woodstock. The testing was set to begin Monday, Jan. 25, according to a press release.
The Georgia Department of Public Health notified Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency Thursday of the location change. DPH contracted MAKO Medical to take over the testing operations so DPH personnel can shift their focus to vaccinations.
The drive-through testing location will operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the parking lot of First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock. Entrance to the testing site will need to be made via the Gunnin Road entrance.
Pre-registration is required, however there are no set appointment times. Sign up at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/ and then arrive at the testing location anytime between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, at your convenience.
Insurance information may be taken but test is no cost to the individual.