COVID-19 surge closes 4th Cherokee County school

Arnold Mill Elementary School in Woodstock was ordered closed to in-person learning, effective Monday, after a jump in COVID-19 cases and quarantines. It is the fourth Cherokee County school shuttered in recent days because of the virus.
Students will be learning virtually from home through Friday, Dec. 18, the start of winter break, and are scheduled to return Jan. 6, the Cherokee County School District said.
“Over the last two weeks, the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff has increased to a total of eight, with 156 of its 603 in-person students and 15 members of staff now under precautionary quarantine, and additional tests pending that could further increase the positive cases and quarantine total,” the district said.
On Saturday, River Ridge, Sequoyah and Woodstock high schools were ordered closed to students until Jan. 6 because of an increase in coronavirus cases. Information: https://bit.ly/3oOUiRt