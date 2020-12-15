COVID-19 surge closes 4th Cherokee County school

Students will be learning virtually from home through Friday, Dec. 18, the start of winter break, and are scheduled to return Jan. 6, the Cherokee County School District said.

“Over the last two weeks, the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff has increased to a total of eight, with 156 of its 603 in-person students and 15 members of staff now under precautionary quarantine, and additional tests pending that could further increase the positive cases and quarantine total,” the district said.