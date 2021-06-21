County goes back to drawing board for residential land use plan in Holly Springs

He made the motion to send the draft plan back to the planning department and for staff to revert the residential land use classifications back to those of the existing land use plan, while retaining some features of the proposed plan desired by the community such as sidewalks, trails, open spaces, and emphasis on smaller and higher quality commercial development in the business district of the community. The motion was unanimously approved.

The public hearing, which preceded the vote, drew a standing-room only crowd of Hickory Flat residents. About a dozen people spoke, citing concerns about residential density in the area and traffic, as well as the desire for upscale retail and restaurants in the community.