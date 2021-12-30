Hamburger icon
Christmas tree recycling in Cherokee on Jan. 8

Plain Christmas trees can be brought to Olde Rope Mill Park, 690 Olde Rope Mill Park Road, Woodstock from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 to be fed into the chipper. Also, receive free tree seedlings, coffee and donuts. (Courtesy of Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation)
Plain Christmas trees can be brought to Olde Rope Mill Park, 690 Olde Rope Mill Park Road, Woodstock from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 to be fed into the chipper. Also, receive free tree seedlings, coffee and donuts. (Courtesy of Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

Bring Christmas trees to Olde Rope Mill Park, 690 Olde Rope Mill Park Road, Woodstock to be fed into the chipper from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8.

Trees should not be flocked, painted or decorated to avoid poisoning waterways.

They also will be recycled for use in fish habitats.

From 8 a.m. to dusk Jan. 8, bring a shovel to the park and dip into the free mulch.

Also, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free tree seedlings, coffee and donuts will be offered.

This event is sponsored by Keep Georgia Beautiful and the city of Woodstock Storm Water Department.

Information: kgbf.org/bring-one-for-the-chipper, woodstockga.gov

