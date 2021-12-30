Christmas tree recycling in Cherokee on Jan. 8

Bring Christmas trees to Olde Rope Mill Park, 690 Olde Rope Mill Park Road, Woodstock to be fed into the chipper from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8.
Trees should not be flocked, painted or decorated to avoid poisoning waterways.
They also will be recycled for use in fish habitats.
From 8 a.m. to dusk Jan. 8, bring a shovel to the park and dip into the free mulch.
Also, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free tree seedlings, coffee and donuts will be offered.
This event is sponsored by Keep Georgia Beautiful and the city of Woodstock Storm Water Department.
Information: kgbf.org/bring-one-for-the-chipper, woodstockga.gov
